Rams agree to trade receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson catches a touchdown pass while defended by Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. last season. Jefferson was traded to the Falcons on Tuesday.

The Rams agreed totrade receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 to the Atlanta Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2025, a person with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams still were completing the deal.

Jefferson is a 2020 second-round pick who played a steady role in the Rams’ offense when healthy for his first three seasons. He started every game in their 2021-22 championship season, setting career highs with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns before catching four passes in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

The Florida product has fallen out of the receiver rotation. He had been supplanted by record-setting rookie Puka Nacua and speedy third-year pro Tutu Atwell before star receiver Cooper Kupp made a strong return from injury Sunday against Philadelphia.

Jefferson’s fate was clear when he played only two offensive snaps against the Eagles, with even Ben Skowronek getting more playing time. Jefferson has eight catches for 108 yards.

Jefferson could contribute quickly with the Falcons, who have questionable depth and little production at receiver behind USC product Drake London, who has 17 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Atlanta’s three most productive pass-catchers are running back Bijan Robinson and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts. Mack Hollins is the Falcons’ second-leading wide receiver with nine catches for 143 yards.

Jefferson had 101 catches with the Rams for 1,499 yards over four seasons. Although he missed a chunk of last season because of an injury, he also had perhaps the most memorable play of his career when he caught a last-minute touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in the Rams’ shocking comeback victory over Las Vegas in December.

Jefferson is the second 2020 second-round pick to be traded by the Rams this season. They shipped running back Cam Akers to Minnesota last month after he clashed with the coaching staff again.