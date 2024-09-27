Advertisement
Rams vs. Chicago Bears: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell celebrates a fourth-quarter catch against the San Francisco 49ers.
Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell celebrates a fourth-quarter catch against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Rams look to pick up another win Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
The Rams are riding high with confidence after avoiding a disastrous 0-3 start by coming back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 27-24, with a last-second field goal.

If he amasses 223 yards passing, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will move past Eli Manning into 10th place on the NFL’s career passing yardage list.

Stafford is still without injured receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, so running back Kyren Williams must have another big performance. Receiver Tutu Atwell is among others who must again step up.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the top pick in the 2024 draft, could benefit from the return of receiver Keenan Allen.

The Rams defense ranks at or near the bottom of the league statistically in yards surrendered and points, but it made key stops against the 49ers.

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Bears

The Rams and Bears will play at 10 a.m. PDT Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The game will air on Fox in Southern California and will be available on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM, 93.1 FM or 1330 AM.

Betting lines for Rams vs. Bears
Who will win Rams vs. Bears?

Gary Klein’s pick: After emerging from the 49ers victory without any major injuries, the Rams for the first time this season have a semblance of continuity. The Bears defense is thus far a top-10 unit, but Williams has been unable to ignite the offense. Rams 23, Bears 17

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams are starting to get a little healthier, and their cobbled-together offensive line played well against the 49ers. That was a confidence boost. They’re good enough to win this matchup. Rams 24, Bears 21

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

