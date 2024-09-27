Rams vs. Chicago Bears: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams are riding high with confidence after avoiding a disastrous 0-3 start by coming back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 27-24, with a last-second field goal.

If he amasses 223 yards passing, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will move past Eli Manning into 10th place on the NFL’s career passing yardage list.

Stafford is still without injured receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, so running back Kyren Williams must have another big performance. Receiver Tutu Atwell is among others who must again step up.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the top pick in the 2024 draft, could benefit from the return of receiver Keenan Allen.

The Rams defense ranks at or near the bottom of the league statistically in yards surrendered and points, but it made key stops against the 49ers.