Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

After losing to the Chicago Bears last Sunday, the Rams are in danger of falling to 1-4 heading into their off week.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has played well in an offense still missing star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and several starting linemen. The Rams, however, need to score touchdowns, not field goals, when they are inside the 20-yard line.

Cornerback Darious Williams, who has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, might be available to play for the first time this season. Regardless, the Rams need more than Williams to neutralize Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Edge rusher Jared Verse, the NFL defensive rookie of the month, has been a bright spot, but he needs to finish plays that result in sacks. Plus, the secondary must step up and create turnovers.