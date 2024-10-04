Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams running back Kyren Williams
Rams running back Kyren Williams heads to the locker room before a win over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 22.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
After losing to the Chicago Bears last Sunday, the Rams are in danger of falling to 1-4 heading into their off week.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has played well in an offense still missing star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and several starting linemen. The Rams, however, need to score touchdowns, not field goals, when they are inside the 20-yard line.

Cornerback Darious Williams, who has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, might be available to play for the first time this season. Regardless, the Rams need more than Williams to neutralize Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Edge rusher Jared Verse, the NFL defensive rookie of the month, has been a bright spot, but he needs to finish plays that result in sacks. Plus, the secondary must step up and create turnovers.

2

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Packers

The Rams and Packers will play at 1:25 p.m. PDT Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The game will air on CBS in Southern California and will be available on Paramount+. The game also will be on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 93.1 FM.

3

Betting lines for Rams vs. Packers
4

Who will win Rams vs. Packers?

Gary Klein’s pick: Instead of competing for a chance to go above .500, the Rams are now playing to avoid falling out of the postseason race before it even begins. The Packers are not a juggernaut, but Jacobs is going against the worst rushing defense statistically in the NFL, and Love is capable of picking apart the interception-starved Rams. Packers 27, Rams 23

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Packers fell just short in a loss to Minnesota. The Rams are missing a ton of pieces and their secondary is getting picked apart. Matthew Stafford will keep it close but Green Bay pulls away down the stretch. Packers 27, Rams 21

5

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

