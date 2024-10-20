Rams vs. Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Rams’ urgency ahead of Raiders game: Only four 1-5 NFL teams have made playoffs
There is no sense of panic.
Not, at least, among the Rams.
They are 1-4. On the brink of possibly falling out of playoff contention.
But if desperation was entirely fitting for the situation, it also was notably absent this week as coach Sean McVay and his players prepared for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
It’s still early, it can be said: Not even a third of the Rams’ season is complete.
How have the Rams performed following an off week?
Under coach Sean McVay, the Rams have mostly turned it on immediately after off weeks.
Since 2017, the Rams are 4-3 in their next games after open dates.
Last season, the Rams were 3-6 before their break. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 17-16, at SoFi Stadium to start a three-game winning streak. The Rams won seven of their last eight games, finishing 10-7 and earning a playoff spot.
The Rams, 1-4 going into Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, are looking to repeat last season’s turnaround.
Rams vs. Raiders: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
The 1-4 Rams aim to repeat last season’s feat, when they came out of an off week and turned around their season en route to a playoff berth.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he benefited from the week off. Before the break, the 16th-year pro suffered back soreness after getting hit 10 times in a defeat by the Green Bay Packers.
Star receiver Cooper Kupp practiced this week and appeared on track to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for three games. He is listed on the injury report as questionable to play, and likely that will be a game-time decision, said coach Sean McVay.