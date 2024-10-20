Advertisement
Rams vs. Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Rams defensive end Kobie Turner celebrates a sack against the Green Bay Packers.
Rams defensive end Kobie Turner celebrates a sack against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 6. The Rams will look to end their two-game skid Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to pick up an important victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

What you need to know

Amid 1-4 start, Rams know they must beat Raiders

Will Cooper Kupp play for the Rams vs. Raiders?

Rams’ urgency ahead of Raiders game: Only four 1-5 NFL teams have made playoffs

By Gary Klein
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford listens to the national anthem with teammates before a loss to the Packers on Oct. 6.
There is no sense of panic.

Not, at least, among the Rams.

They are 1-4. On the brink of possibly falling out of playoff contention.

But if desperation was entirely fitting for the situation, it also was notably absent this week as coach Sean McVay and his players prepared for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

It’s still early, it can be said: Not even a third of the Rams’ season is complete.

Continue reading here

How have the Rams performed following an off week?

By Gary Klein
Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrate a defensive touchdown against the Packers on Oct. 6.
Under coach Sean McVay, the Rams have mostly turned it on immediately after off weeks.

Since 2017, the Rams are 4-3 in their next games after open dates.

Last season, the Rams were 3-6 before their break. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 17-16, at SoFi Stadium to start a three-game winning streak. The Rams won seven of their last eight games, finishing 10-7 and earning a playoff spot.

The Rams, 1-4 going into Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, are looking to repeat last season’s turnaround.

By Gary Klein
Rams coach Sean McVay jogs toward the locker room at SoFi Stadium.
After a 1-4 start, coach Sean McVay and the Rams need to get moving.
The 1-4 Rams aim to repeat last season’s feat, when they came out of an off week and turned around their season en route to a playoff berth.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he benefited from the week off. Before the break, the 16th-year pro suffered back soreness after getting hit 10 times in a defeat by the Green Bay Packers.

Star receiver Cooper Kupp practiced this week and appeared on track to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for three games. He is listed on the injury report as questionable to play, and likely that will be a game-time decision, said coach Sean McVay.

Continue reading here

