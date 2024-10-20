Rams vs. Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Rams’ urgency ahead of Raiders game: Only four 1-5 NFL teams have made playoffs

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford listens to the national anthem with teammates before a loss to the Packers on Oct. 6. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

There is no sense of panic.

Not, at least, among the Rams.

They are 1-4. On the brink of possibly falling out of playoff contention.

But if desperation was entirely fitting for the situation, it also was notably absent this week as coach Sean McVay and his players prepared for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

It’s still early, it can be said: Not even a third of the Rams’ season is complete.

