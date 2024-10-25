Rams-Vikings takeaways: Trading thoughts on Cooper Kupp after his triumphant return

The Rams’ Cooper Kupp has his arm grabbed by the Vikings’ Stephon Gilmore, causing a pass-interference penalty. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins are star receivers who have been traded in recent weeks.

Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged Thursday night that teams have reached out to the Rams about trading for veteran receiver Cooper Kupp.

It remains to be seen if the eighth-year pro’s performance Thursday will fuel more offers — and if the Rams will entertain them.

Kupp, 31, was the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year but he has been plagued by injuries for the last two-plus seasons and has a huge contract.

On Thursday, playing for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the second game against Arizona, Kupp caught five passes for 51 yards, including a touchdown.

That might complicate any trade plans. After starting 1-4 the Rams have won two games in a row and improved to 3-4, and there is no reason to think they cannot win an NFC West that includes no juggernauts.