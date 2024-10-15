Davante Adams to reunite with Aaron Rodgers as Raiders trade star receiver to Jets

They connected for more than 600 completions and 7,500 yards in eight seasons in Green Bay. Now, three-plus years removed from being teammates, Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers will again hook up on the field, this time in the bright lights of New York.

Adams, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, was traded to the Jets by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. For Rodgers, in his 20th season at age 41, acquiring his favorite receiver and close friend presents a ray of optimism in a season quickly imploding into oblivion.

The Jets are 2-4 and have lost three in a row, most recently Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. Employing the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback hasn’t moved the needle — the Jets have scored 113 points, the same number they scored through six games last season with beleaguered Zach Wilson under center.

The Raiders, who will receive a third-round draft pick that can become a second-round pick based on Adams’ performance, were not interested in moving the star receiver despite consistent overtures from Jets general manager Joe Douglas until Adams asked to be traded two weeks ago. The Raiders are 2-4 and in last place in the AFC West.

Issues between Adams and the Raiders had been festering since last season when he said on a Netflix documentary that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was going to get him killed. Adams wasn’t pleased when Gardner Minshew was named starting quarterback over Aidan O’Connell to begin this season.

Adams has 890 career receptions for 10,990 yards and 96 touchdowns in 11 seasons. He has only 18 catches for 209 yards in three games this season and hasn’t played in three weeks because of a hamstring injury. Adams, 31, is in the third year of a five-year, $140-million contract.

On Sunday the Raiders play the Rams, who suddenly must no longer game plan for Adams. It’s unclear whether he will be healthy enough to play Sunday for the Jets, who visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eventually, though, he and Rodgers should resume their connection that averaged 108 receptions and 12 touchdowns per season from 2018 to 2021.