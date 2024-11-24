Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Safety Kamren Curl has an eagle eye on defending Rams’ next opponent

The Rams’ Kamren Curl (3) skips into the end zone after returning a fumble for a score earlier this season.

Before he signed with the Rams last March, safety Kamren Curl played four seasons for the Washington Commanders in the NFC East.

That resumé makes him something of a resident expert on the Philadelphia Eagles, and star running back Saquon Barkley, who played six seasons for the New York Giants.

“I’m a little familiar with them,” Curl said Wednesday.