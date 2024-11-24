Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Safety Kamren Curl has an eagle eye on defending Rams’ next opponent
Before he signed with the Rams last March, safety Kamren Curl played four seasons for the Washington Commanders in the NFC East.
That resumé makes him something of a resident expert on the Philadelphia Eagles, and star running back Saquon Barkley, who played six seasons for the New York Giants.
“I’m a little familiar with them,” Curl said Wednesday.
The Rams’ victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday put them back at .500 and kept alive their playoff chances.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns for the second time in four games. The 16th-year pro and coach Sean McVay, the Rams’ play-caller, must be at the top of their games against an Eagles defense coordinated by Vic Fangio, who flummoxed the Rams in 2018 when he ran the Chicago Bears defense.
“He’s arguably the best of this generation,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said, adding, “He’s about as structured as they come in terms of tendencies and percentages. You just can’t pop him on anything. He knows that and we know that.”