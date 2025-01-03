Is Jimmy Garoppolo the latest Rams backup to audition for job as Rams face Seahawks?

Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo joined the Rams knowing what his role would be.

This could play out differently.

What Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks — and what might happen during the offseason — might make it so.

In 2022, quarterback Baker Mayfield started the Rams’ regular-season finale, an overtime defeat by Seahawks that ended a historic Super Bowl-hangover season. In 2023, quarterback Carson Wentz started the finale against the San Francisco 49ers and led the Rams to a victory.

Mayfield played because Matthew Stafford had been shut down after a midseason spinal injury. Wentz started because coach Sean McVay rested Stafford for the playoffs.

With Stafford — a Super Bowl champion and possible future Hall of Famer — firmly entrenched, the Rams did not re-sign Mayfield or Wentz.

On Sunday, Stafford once again will be held out to avoid injury and rest for the playoffs.

Garoppolo will start for the Rams for the first time. Although McVay said this week that he did not regard it as an audition of sorts for Garoppolo, it’s not difficult to see why it could be.

Stafford, 36, has two years remaining on the extension he signed after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. He continues to play at an elite level and has given no indication publicly that he is considering retirement.

Still, after forcing the Rams’ hand to do a contract revision last July, it is not outside the realm of possibility that the 16-year pro’s future with the team might be year to year.

If the Rams or Stafford decided to move on, the seasoned Garoppolo, 33, could be a bridge while McVay and general manager Les Snead search for Stafford’s long-term successor.

Regardless, Garoppolo aims to perform well Sunday, engineer a victory and increase his stock as a potential starter after his one-year contract with the Rams expires.

Garoppolo has embraced his role as the backup, but he is looking forward to the opportunity.

“It’s been a constant process of just picking things up, little details and nuances here and there,” he said of learning the Rams’ offense, “but I feel like I’m in a decent spot. I just have to go apply it on Sunday now.”

Does Garoppolo, who has not started a game since October 2023, anticipate a seamless transition into the starting lineup?

“It’s never seamless,” he said. “I wish it was.”

Stafford is among several key players that are expected to be held out to rest for next week’s NFC wild-card round. Running back Kyren Williams and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua also are not expected to play.

The Rams enter the game holding the No. 3 seed. If they win, they will play host to either the Washington Commanders or Green Bay Packers. If the Rams lose, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the New Orleans Saints, the Rams will drop to No. 4 and play at home against the loser of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

McVay has indicated that, other than having the No. 1 seed and the bye that comes along with it, he was not concerned about seeding.

He is looking forward to seeing Garoppolo incorporate what he has absorbed as the backup.

“I want to go see guys play well around him,” McVay said, “and him be able to enjoy the opportunity to do what he loves — and that’s go play and compete.”

As he did for last season’s finale, McVay will cede play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. This time, LaFleur will do it for a quarterback he first worked with as a member of the 49ers staff in 2017.

“He was one of the guys who kind of taught me that offense, is teaching me this offense,” Garoppolo said, adding: “I’m excited to get out there Sunday with him and get in this action.”

Said LaFleur: “Like old times a little bit.”

Perhaps with a new postscript.