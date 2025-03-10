Advertisement
Rams

Ex-Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht reportedly agrees to deal with Bills

Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht celebrates during a win over the New Orleans Saints in December.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow

Former Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht agreed to a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The deal has a max value of $24 million, according to NFL Media.

Hoecht, 27, had been a veteran presence for a Rams edge rushing group that included NFL defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse and Byron Young. He was a leader of a defense that also included linemen Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.

Hoecht, who signed with the Rams in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, earned about $3 million last season on a one-year, restricted free-agent tender. He made 56 tackles, including three sacks.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson received a three-year contract that includes $35 million in guarantees on Feb. 28.

Rams
