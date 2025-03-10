Former Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford agrees to three-year deal with Rams

Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in November. Ford agreed to a deal with the Rams on Monday.

The Rams added depth to their defensive line Monday, agreeing to terms with tackle Poona Ford, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Ford will receive a three-year contract that includes $17 million in guarantees, said the person, who requested anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Ford, 29, is a seven-year veteran who played last season for the Chargers. The 5-foot-11, 310-pound Ford had three sacks and intercepted a pass.

Ford, who signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal to revitalize his career after struggling in Buffalo, had 39 tackles in 2024.

Ford began his career with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018. He played five seasons for the Seahawks before joining the Bills.

Ford has 11½ career sacks.

The acquisition of Ford indicates the Rams could be moving on from Bobby Brown III, a pending free agent.

Ford joins a defensive front that also includes linemen Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Tyler Johnson and Desjuan Johnson and edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young.

Outside linebacker Michael Hoecht and linemen Neville Gallimore and Larell Murchison are pending free agents.