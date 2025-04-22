Jalen Ramsey returning to Rams? It hasn’t been ruled out

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who helped the Rams with a Super Bowl, is on the trade block in Miami.

Jalen Ramsey helped the Rams win a Super Bowl title in the 2021 season before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins a year later in a cost-cutting move.

Could the Rams and the three-time All-Pro cornerback reunite?

As NFL teams prepare for this week’s draft, the Dolphins have made it known that Ramsey is available to be traded. Rams general manager Les Snead said Tuesday that he had been in contact with the Dolphins as part of annual draft-week conversations.

“There’s a lot of nuances to that situation based on all the things that come with a trade, contracts and things like that,” Snead said when asked about Ramsey during a videoconference with reporters. “So not sure where they’re at in the process.”

Advertisement

Ramsey, 30, is scheduled to earn $24.2 million in guaranteed salary this season, according to Overthecap.com.

“He’s a great player,” coach Sean McVay said. “We know him very well — we know him intimately.

“You would certainly never rule out the possibility of that…. There’s a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude, and some of the different things that accompany that. But you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud.”

Advertisement

Adding Ramsey would bolster a secondary that includes cornerbacks Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobi Durant and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. among others.