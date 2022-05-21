Advertisement
Angel City FC

Own goal is enough to lift Angel City to 1-0 victory over Kansas City

Angel City's Christen Press plays during an NWSL Challenge Cup match against Wave FC on April 2, 2022, in San Diego.
Angel City FC's Christen Press, pictured April 2, sent a pass through the goal box that was knocked in by Kansas City defender Taylor Leach in the 70th minute Saturday night for an own goal. Angel City won 1-0.
(Denis Poroy / Associated Press)
By Wire Reports
Angel City FC didn’t score in Saturday night’s NWSL match at Banc of California Stadium, but an own goal by the Kansas City Current was the difference in a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

In the 70th minute, Christen Press, after taking a through ball from Savannah McCaskill, sent a pass through the goal box that was knocked in by Current defender Taylor Leach.

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made a quality save — her lone save — for Angel City
(3-1-0) early in the game when she stopped a free kick by Alexis Loera that was headed for the upper left corner in the ninth minute.

Angel City FC
