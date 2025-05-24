Angel City can’t complete comeback against shorthanded Racing Louisville
-
-
- Share via
Racing Louisville held on for a 3-2 win over Angel City on Saturday despite Kayla Fischer being shown a red card midway through the second half.
Lousiville (4-4-2) has won three of its last four games. Angel City (4-4-2) has lost two in a row.
Taylor Flint put Louisville up 1-0 at BMO Stadium with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Rookie Riley Tiernan scored for Angel City in the 48th minute.
Riley Tiernan’s phone wasn’t exactly ringing off the hook after she finished her career at Rutgers. She is now a candidate for NWSL Rookie of the Year.
Emma Sears nodded the ball in from close range off a corner kick in the 53rd minute and USC alum Savannah DeMelo made it 3-1 Racing Louisville in the 56th.
Fischer was sent off for a physical altercation with Madison Hammond inside the Louisville box in the 67th minute. Alyssa Thompson converted on the ensuing penalty kick for Angel City.