Angel City can’t complete comeback against shorthanded Racing Louisville

Angel City’s Sarah Gorden shoots under pressure from Racing Louisville’s Kayla Fischer during Angel City’s 3-2 loss Saturday at BMO Stadium.

Racing Louisville held on for a 3-2 win over Angel City on Saturday despite Kayla Fischer being shown a red card midway through the second half.

Lousiville (4-4-2) has won three of its last four games. Angel City (4-4-2) has lost two in a row.

Taylor Flint put Louisville up 1-0 at BMO Stadium with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Rookie Riley Tiernan scored for Angel City in the 48th minute.

Emma Sears nodded the ball in from close range off a corner kick in the 53rd minute and USC alum Savannah DeMelo made it 3-1 Racing Louisville in the 56th.

Fischer was sent off for a physical altercation with Madison Hammond inside the Louisville box in the 67th minute. Alyssa Thompson converted on the ensuing penalty kick for Angel City.