Gisele and Alyssa Thompson make history in Angel City’s win over Washington

Riley Tiernan scored her second goal of the match in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Angel City a 4-3 win over the Washington Spirit on Friday night.

Tiernan opened the scoring at Audi Field with a quick finish from the center of the box in the eighth minute. Gisele Thompson scored off a cross from her sister Alyssa Thompson in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0. It was the first time sisters had combined for a goal in NWSL history.

The historic Thompson sister goal from the pitch is a view you don't want to miss

Spirit defender Esme Morgan scored her first NWSL goal in the 30th minute and Gift Monday finished into an open net in the 40th to make it 2-2 at halftime.

Angel City’s Katie Zelem made it 3-2 with a left-footed shot in the 72nd minute, but the Spirit tied it again on Morgan’s second of the match.

Angel City (3-2-2) interim head coach Sam Laity received a red card after Tiernan’s winning goal. It is the first time that the Spirit (4-3-0) has lost two consecutive NWSL matches since September 2023.