Savannah McCaskill’s late goal helps Angel City salvage draw vs. Louisville

Angel City’s Savannah McCaskill controls the ball in the first half of a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville at BMO Stadium on Saturday night.

Savannah McCaskill scored in the 87th minute to complete a comeback from two goals down as Angel City FC tied Louisville 2-2 on Saturday at BMO Stadium.

McCaskill took the ball off a bounce, spun and booted it to the left corner of the goal. Katie Johnson scored in the 68th minute to spark Angel City’s rally from a 2-0 halftime deficit.

Louisville took the early lead on a penalty kick by Savannah DeMelo in the third minute and a goal by Kirsten Davis in the 32nd.

Angel City star rookie Alyssa Thompson nearly scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute but was stopped in close.