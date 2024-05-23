Advertisement
Angel City FC

Angel City battles to scoreless draw with San Diego in Alex Morgan’s return

Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic stops a shot against Chicago in 2022.
Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, shown here stopping a shot against Chicago in 2022, came up big for Angel City in stoppage time during its scoreless draw with San Diego on Thursday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Alex Morgan returned from injury for the San Diego Wave in a scoreless draw with Angel City on Thursday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Morgan, who missed five games with a left ankle sprain, came into the game as a second-half substitute.

Jaedyn Shaw started for the Wave (3-4-3) after missing the team’s last match with a sprained ankle. Both Morgan and Shaw were named this week to the U.S. roster for a pair of upcoming matches against South Korea.

Morgan had a header off of a rebound in stoppage time but Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic batted the ball away.

“I really wish we could have had that one,” Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan said. “That was a really great chance at the end. And I think it was just really good to see everybody fighting in front of the net and putting their bodies on the line, and showing that hunger that we’ve been working on.”

Angel City (3-5-2) was playing without veteran defender Sarah Gorden, who injured her lower leg last weekend in the team’s 4-2 loss at the Washington Spirit.

The Wave were coming off a 2-1 loss on the road to expansion Bay FC.

It was the first draw in the regular-season series between the two teams.

