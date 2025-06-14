Angel City gives up goal in stoppage time, losing to North Carolina
-
-
- Share via
Brianna Pinto scored just seven minutes after entering off the bench for the North Carolina Courage in a 2-1 win against Angel City on Saturday.
The Courage (4-5-3) had lost all three of their previous visits to BMO Stadium.
Cortnee Vine had made it 1-0 in the first minute of the game when she slid the ball into the net from a cross by Manaka Matsukubo.
Riley Tiernan scored her seventh goal of the season to bring Angel City (4-5-3) level at 1-1 in the 11th minute, heading in a cross from Gisele Thompson.
The winner came from a scramble in the box in the fifth minute of stoppage time. After Angel City defender Miyabi Moriya blocked a shot on the line, Pinto scooped up the ball and fired it in from five yards out.
Riley Tiernan’s phone wasn’t exactly ringing off the hook after she finished her career at Rutgers. She is now a candidate for NWSL Rookie of the Year.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.