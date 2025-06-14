Angel City gives up goal in stoppage time, losing to North Carolina

Angel City’s Megan Reid, front, controls the ball in front of North Carolina’s Hannah Betfort during Angel City’s 2-1 loss Saturday at BMO Stadium.

Brianna Pinto scored just seven minutes after entering off the bench for the North Carolina Courage in a 2-1 win against Angel City on Saturday.

The Courage (4-5-3) had lost all three of their previous visits to BMO Stadium.

Cortnee Vine had made it 1-0 in the first minute of the game when she slid the ball into the net from a cross by Manaka Matsukubo.

Riley Tiernan scored her seventh goal of the season to bring Angel City (4-5-3) level at 1-1 in the 11th minute, heading in a cross from Gisele Thompson.

Advertisement

The winner came from a scramble in the box in the fifth minute of stoppage time. After Angel City defender Miyabi Moriya blocked a shot on the line, Pinto scooped up the ball and fired it in from five yards out.