Christen Press marks her 100th career NWSL match with goal in Angel City draw

Highlights from a 1-1 draw between Angel City and the North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

Christen Press and Olivia Wingate traded goals in stoppage time as the North Carolina Courage and Angel City played to a 1-1 draw at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., on Saturday.

Press gave Angel City (7-12-5) the lead in the 97th minute with her first goal since June 11, 2022, as she missed two years recovering from an ACL injury. The game was her 100th regular-season NWSL match.

Wingate responded in the 100th minute as North Carolina (12-9-3) extended its home unbeaten streak to 21 matches.

