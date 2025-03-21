Kennedy Fuller scores early for Angel City in draw with Portland

Angel City FC’s Kennedy Fuller, shown here playing against Bay FC in March 2024, scored during a 1-1 draw with Portland on Friday night.

Reilyn Turner’s goal pulled the Portland Thorns into a 1-1 tie with Angel City FC on Friday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Kennedy Fuller scored in the ninth minute to give Angel City the early lead. But Turner scored her first regular-season NWSL goal, tapping in a bouncing corner in the 30th to pull the Thorns even in their home opener.

Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson jumped to push Hina Sugita’s strike from distance up and over the crossbar in the 83rd minute.

Advertisement

Angel City played to a 1-1 draw at home against San Diego in its opener last weekend. The team is without forward Sydney Leroux, who announced she is taking time off to focus on her mental health.

The Thorns were routed 4-1 in their opener last weekend at Kansas City. Portland is missing its biggest playmaker, Olympian Sophia Wilson, who is on maternity leave. Wilson, whose maiden name is Smith, was married in the offseason and took her husband’s name.

Angel City defender Sarah Gorden reached 10,000 career regular season minutes during the match.