Angel City gets a road victory against the Dash

Angel City’s Gisele Thompson controls the ball between Houston Dash defenders during their game Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.

Angel City FC improved to 2-0-2 with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dash on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.

Macey Hodge opened the scoring in the 13th minute for Angel City, which led 2-0 at halftime following Riley Tiernan’s goal in the 29th minute.

Barbara Olivieri cut the Dash’s deficit in half with a goal in the 61st minute, but Alyssa Thompson provided Angel City with a brace in the 86th minute.

Angel City is in fourth place in the NWSL standings with eight points, one behind the Kansas City Current and Washington Spirint, and four behind the league-leading Orlando Pride.