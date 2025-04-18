Esther González scores twice to lead Gotham FC to win over Angel City
Highlights from Gotham FC’s 4-0 win over Angel City on Friday night.
Esther González scored a goal in each half and Gotham FC breezed past Angel City 4-0 on Friday night.
González opened the scoring at BMO Stadium with a shot from inside the box that ricocheted off the post in the 18th minute. She got her second by using her head to flick in a corner kick by Sarah Schupansky in the 75th minute.
Gotham (2-2-1) had gone 2-0 on an own goal from Miyabi Moriya after a freak deflection looped the ball over Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson in the 67th minute. Geyse scored her first NWSL goal in the 85th minute to make it 4-0.
Angel City dropped to 2-2-1.
Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Seattle Reign beat the Portland Thorns 1-0 and the Utah Royals defeated the Chicago Stars 1-0.