Cristian Roldan’s goal in stoppage time lifts Sounders over Galaxy

Galaxy defender Julián Aude (3) looks toward the goal as Sounders forward Jordan Morris, third from left, celebrates his score with midfielder Albert Rusnák, second from left, and midfielder Cristian Roldan during the first half Wednesday in Seattle.

Cristian Roldan scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and the Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the postseason and snapped a four-match winless streak at home with a 2-1 victory over the Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Seattle (13-9-10) ran its unbeaten streak against L.A. (8-12-11) to 11, the longest by an opponent in the Galaxy’s storied history. L.A.’s only win in the last 17 matches was at home in 2018. The club’s last win in Seattle was 1-0 in 2016.

The Sounders jumped out to an early lead when Jordan Morris took a pass from João Paulo in the ninth minute and scored for the 11th time this season.

Douglas Costa scored the equalizer for the Galaxy in the 54th minute when he used an assist from Julián Aude to find the net for the second time this season.

Roldan’s winner and third goal of the campaign came with assists from Joshua Atencio and his younger brother Alex Roldan.

Stefan Frei finished without a save for the Sounders. Jonathan Bond saved two shots for the Galaxy, both in the first half.

The Galaxy were coming off back-to-back 3-3 draws following a 4-3 victory. It was the first time in league history that a team played in three straight matches where both teams scored at least three goals.

The Galaxy travel to play Minnesota on Saturday. Seattle will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

