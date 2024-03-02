Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic score to power Galaxy past Earthquakes
Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic each had a goal and an assist to lead the Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over the San José Earthquakes on Saturday night.
Paintsil struck in the 18th minute when he fired a left-footed shot past diving goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto into the far left corner of the net.
Joveljic scored in the 43rd when he buried a right-footed shot from just outside the six-yard box on a crossing pass from Paintsil on a counter attack. Riqui Puig scored in the 48th on a nifty pass to the middle from Joveljic.
John McCarthy had two saves for the Galaxy (1-0-1), who went 2-0-1 against the Earthquakes last season.
MLS has rescinded the second yellow card given to Galaxy midfielder Mark Delgado in Sunday’s 1-1 tie with Inter Miami, making him eligible to play this weekend.
Former Galaxy player Preston Judd scored in the 69th minute for San José (0-2-0). Daniel made three saves.
It was the 99th meeting in all competitions between the teams in the Cali Clásico. The Galaxy lead the all-time series 47-33-19.
The Galaxy next play at Nashville on March 10.