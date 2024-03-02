Advertisement
Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic score to power Galaxy past Earthquakes

Joseph Paintsil controls the ball during a match between the Galaxy and Inter Miami.
Joseph Paintsil, shown here dribbling upfield during a match between the Galaxy and Inter Miami on Feb. 25, scored for the Galaxy in their 3-1 win over the San José Earthquakes on Saturday night.
(Shaun Clark / Getty Images)
Associated Press
SAN JOSÉ — 

Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic each had a goal and an assist to lead the Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over the San José Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Paintsil struck in the 18th minute when he fired a left-footed shot past diving goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto into the far left corner of the net.

Joveljic scored in the 43rd when he buried a right-footed shot from just outside the six-yard box on a crossing pass from Paintsil on a counter attack. Riqui Puig scored in the 48th on a nifty pass to the middle from Joveljic.

John McCarthy had two saves for the Galaxy (1-0-1), who went 2-0-1 against the Earthquakes last season.

Former Galaxy player Preston Judd scored in the 69th minute for San José (0-2-0). Daniel made three saves.

It was the 99th meeting in all competitions between the teams in the Cali Clásico. The Galaxy lead the all-time series 47-33-19.

The Galaxy next play at Nashville on March 10.

