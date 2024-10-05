Galaxy beat Austin FC and move one point away from clinching Western Conference title

The Galaxy typically celebrate fan appreciation night at their final home game of the regular season, though neither they nor their fans have typically had much to celebrate. That changed Saturday, with the Galaxy beating Austin FC 2-1 before a sellout crowd of 26,574 to all but clinch their first Western Conference title in more than a decade.

After seven seasons of wandering in the wilderness, losing more games than they won and making just two brief playoff appearances, the Galaxy, it would appear, are finally back.

At the very least, they’re rewriting the franchise record book.

The sellout was the Galaxy’s eighth in 16 games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, upping the team’s overall average home attendance to 26,135 this season; the only time the Galaxy did better was 1996, their inaugural season, when they played at the Rose Bowl.

Advertisement

Their 19 wins match the 2011 team’s total for most in the modern era, while their 68 goals is one behind the 2014 team. The Galaxy won MLS Cups in both those seasons, but they haven’t been back to the championship game since.

Saturday’s win, just the Galaxy’s second on fan appreciation day since 2013, could help end that drought since it guaranteed the team no less than a share of the top spot in the conference table.

The victory came on goals from Gabriel Pec, his team-leading 15th of the season in the first half, and Dejan Joveljic, who matched Pec with his 15th late in the second half, and it left he Galaxy (19-7-7, 64 points) atop the Western Conference table with one game to play, meaning a win or a draw in their regular-season finale Oct. 19 in Houston would give them the title and home-field advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Advertisement

If the Galaxy lose, LAFC (17-8-7, 58 points), which has a game in hand, can catch them by winning its final two matches. If that happens, the conference champion would be determined by a series of tiebreakers, including goal differential and total goals scored; the Galaxy have comfortable leads in both categories.

Winning the conference and the right to play at home in the postseason could be key to the Galaxy’s playoff hopes because their 13 wins and 42 points at home are also franchise records. The team’s only home loss this season came at the Rose Bowl; the Galaxy are 13-0-3 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

That’s quite a turnaround from last season, when the Galaxy finished 13th in the 14-team conference table, their eight wins matching the franchise low for a full season.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Pec opened the scoring 31 minutes into an ugly, physical game with his fourth goal in as many games. Riqui Puig set up the score with a long diagonal pass to Pec on the right wing. The Brazilian then dodged away from Austin defender Guilherme Brio, dribbled into the box and sent a left-footed shot into the netting at the far side.

Austin (10-14-9), which was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, matched Pec’s goal early in the second half, with Sebastian Druissi one-timing home a nifty Osman Bukari feed from the center of the box.

Joveljic then scored the game-winner in the 76th minute, bulling his way through traffic to score on a left-footed shot from the center of the box. Puig got the assist on that one too, giving him 16 for the season. Landon Donovan was the last Galaxy player to have more, registering 19 assists in 2014.

Puig has 11 goal contributions (five goals, six assists) in his last 11 games.

Austin’s Jon Gallagher thought he had tied the game when he put a header past Galaxy keeper John McCarthy deep into second-half stoppage time, but Gallagher was well offside, negating the goal.