Orlando City scores late to keep Galaxy winless on the season

Orlando City’s Eduard Atuesta, right, controls the ball during a 2-1 win over the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night.

Luis Muriel scored in the final minute of regulation off a free kick after a late penalty-kick goal by Martín Ojeda and Orlando City stunned the Galaxy 2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night, leaving the defending champions looking for their first victory six matches into the season.

Christian Ramírez staked the Galaxy (0-4-2) to an early lead when he used assists from second-year defender Miki Yamane and Edwin Cerrillo to score in the 14th minute. It was the third goal for Ramírez in his first season with the club and his 54th in 166 career appearances. Yamane notched his second assist and the eighth of his career. Cerrillo’s helper was his first this season and eighth overall.

Ojeda scored the equalizer for Orlando City (3-2-1) on a PK in the 76th minute. Ojeda scored for the fourth time this season after Eduard Atuesta was fouled by Yamane. Ojeda had 10 goals covering 68 appearances in his first two seasons with the club.

Muriel scored the winner in the 90th minute. It was his third goal this season after tallying five in 33 appearances last year.

Orlando City improves to 2-2-0 on the road against the Galaxy and leads the series 5-3-0.

Pedro Gallese stopped one shot for Orlando City. John McCarthy had one save for the Galaxy. Neither goalkeeper made a save in the second half.

Orlando City entered play with a league-leading 13 goals. The club has tallied 57 goals in its last 23 regular-season matches.

The Galaxy will play their next MLS match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.