Emiro Garces scores late to help salvage tie for winless Galaxy vs. Minnesota

Galaxy forward Christian Ramírez celebrates after scoring during the first half of a 2-2 draw with the Minnesota United on Saturday.

Kelvin Yeboah scored two goals for Minnesota United, but the Galaxy answered each time as the teams played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Yeboah scored first, his right-footed shot from the center of the box giving Minnesota a short-lived 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. Seven minutes later Christian Ramírez got the Galaxy even when he connected on a header from the center of the box.

The score remained 1-1 until the 87th minute when Yeboah scored on a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Again, the lead didn’t last long. Emiro Garces scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 90th minute. The assist on the free kick came from Miguel Berry.

Minnesota had nine shots on goal to the Galaxy’s four.

The tie denied Minnesota (2-1-2) its 100th regular-season win since joining MLS in 2017.

The defending champion Galaxy remain winless. The Galaxy (0-3-2) defeated Minnesota 6-2 in the 2024 MLS Cup Western Conference semifinals last season.

Both teams play at home next Saturday. Minnesota takes on Real Salt Lake and the Galaxy will face Orlando.