Christine Sinclair has one goal in mind: Winning the Women’s World Cup

At the University of Portland, Sinclair was a pure goal scorer, winning back-to-back Hermann trophies — soccer’s equivalent of the Heisman — while scoring 110 times in four seasons. Back in Portland now with the NWSL’s Thorns, her game has evolved into that of a midfielder. While her scoring has dropped slightly, with her 23 goals in the last four years matching the number she had in 2012 alone, Canada has benefited from her playmaking ability.