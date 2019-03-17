Galaxy defeat Minnesota 3-2 proving they can win without Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Galaxy got another chance Saturday night to show how good they can be without their talisman striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The answer? Much better than anyone expected.
With Ibrahimovic sitting out a second consecutive match with a strained Achilles, the Galaxy were ambitious, aggressive and relentless in his absence, riding first-half goals from Jonathan dos Santos and Chris Pontius and a late second-half score from Sebastian Lletget to a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United before an announced crowd of 21,177 at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Minnesota, which never led, received goals from Jan Gregus in the 75thminute and from Angelo Rodriguez a dozen minutes later.
The Galaxy (2-1-0) were creative from the start, nearly stealing a goal in the second minute when Dos Santos — wearing the captain’s armband in Ibrahimovic’s absence — sent a long cross into the box for Pontius. But his header from the penalty spot one-hopped died into the arms of Minnesota goalkeeper Vito Mannone.
Still, that counted as progress since it took the Galaxy more than 90minutes to get their only shot on goal in their first game without Ibrahimovic, a 2-0 loss in Dallas last weekend.
In that one, Pontius played as a striker. On Saturday, he dropped back into the midfield and the speedy Uriel Antuna moved to the center, from where he caused Minnesota problems all night.
In reality, though, the Galaxy seemed to be playing with eight attackers, rushing the Minnesota goal in waves. In the 13th minute, Mannone broke up another dangerous chance when he stretched out to grab a pass from Jorgen Skjelvik headed for the front of the net. Fifteen minutes later, Lletget tried to surprise the keeper with a right-footed shot from distance, but it too was gathered up after one bounce.
The Galaxy, who looked to be wilting under the intense early pace, finally got a break in the 34thminute when Minnesota midfielder Osvaldo Alonso crashed into Antuna in the center of the box. After a long video review, referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the spot and Dos Santos calmly slotted the penalty kick home.
That appeared to give the Galaxy their second wind, and Pontius doubled the lead seven minutes later, chesting home a cross from a wide-open Rolf Feltscher on the right wing. That goal came at the end of a long sequence in which the Galaxy strung together two dozen passes, keeping the ball for more than a minute while working it around the box before Feltscher spotted an opening and sent it into the middle for Pontius.
Gregus pulled one of those back in the 75thminute with a shot from outside the box that appeared to go through Galaxy keeper David Bingham.
Lletget restored the two-goal lead in the 81stminute, sticking his right boot up to deflect in an Antuna cross from the end line. For Lletget, who had started the game wearing a plastic mask to protect a broken nose, the goal was his first since August. The assist was Antuna’s first in MLS.
Rodriguez, a second-half substitute, gave Minnesota (2-1-0) hope in the 87thminute, banging home the rebound of a shot from Abu Danladi.
But the Loons, who played Saturday without coach Adrian Heath, who has been away from the team for a week after contracting an infection following dental surgery, could get no closer.
Assistant Mark Watson ran the team in Heath’s place.
In addition to Ibrahimovic, the Galaxy were without midfielder Romain Alessandrini, who has four goals in two assists in four games against Minnesota. He has been sidelined since the 20thminute of the first game of the season because of a hamstring strain.