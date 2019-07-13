Galaxy and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are held in check in loss to Earthquakes

No MLS team has relied as heavily on one player as the Galaxy have relied on Zlatan Ibrahimovic this season.
Of the team’s first 27 goals, Ibrahimovic has 13. In the 10 games in which he’s scored, the Galaxy won eight. In the 10 games in which he hasn’t scored, the team won three.
That has generally made things pretty simple for opponents: stop Ibrahimovic and you stop the Galaxy, a strategy the San Jose Earthquakes worked to perfection Friday, holding Ibrahimovic without a shot in a 3-1 win that spoiled a career night for David Bingham, the Galaxy keeper.
Bingham made a career-high 13 saves but he was a one-man show, getting little help from his defense on the three goals that beat him. Vako Qazaishvili and Danny Hoesen scoring three minutes apart midway through the second half, turning a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 lead. Jackson Yueill then sealed the win in the 85th minute, standing unmolested in the middle of a quartet of Galaxy defenders and volleying home the rebound of a Qazaishvili shot.
Defender Rolf Feltscher scored the Galaxy’s only goal in the second minute.
Friday’s game was a poor one all around for the Galaxy, who were booed after getting outshot 32-5 — 12 of San Jose’s shots were on goal in the second half alone — losing the possession battle by a wide margin and watching the Earthquakes take nine more corner kicks. The result was the team’s second loss in three games, both to the Earthquakes.
After a slow start, San Jose is now one of the league’s hottest teams, going 6-1-2 since mid-May.
The Galaxy, shut out by San Jose two weeks ago at Stanford Stadium, got off to quick start in this one with Feltscher giving them a 1-0 lead less than 90 seconds after kickoff, the team’s quickest goal of the season. The score came off an in-swinging corner kick from Jonathan dos Santos that dipped into the six-yard box for Feltscher, who stuck out his right foot and deflected the ball in for his first goal of the season.
San Jose blew a great chance to match that early in the second half when a Marcos Lopez pass launched Chris Wondolowski, the most prolific scorer in league history, on a breakaway. But Wondolowski, with only Bingham in front of him, lofted a left-footed chip shot wide of the net. Three minutes later, Cristian Espinoza’s right-footed shot from distance also missed wide left.
Qazaishvili finally got San Jose even in the 61st minute, turning Dos Santos around to create space at the top of the box, then beating a diving Bingham with a low right-footed shot just inside the left post for his fifth goal of the season.
Three minutes later he helped set up the go-ahead goal, sending a quick pass from the edge of the penalty area to Hoesen, who banged it in from the center of the box for his fifth goal of the year.
A defensive breakdown inside the box allowed Yueill to add an unnecessary insurance goal, his second of the year.