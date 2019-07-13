Galaxy and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are held in check in loss to Earthquakes

The Galaxy, shut out by San Jose two weeks ago at Stanford Stadium, got off to quick start in this one with Feltscher giving them a 1-0 lead less than 90 seconds after kickoff, the team’s quickest goal of the season. The score came off an in-swinging corner kick from Jonathan dos Santos that dipped into the six-yard box for Feltscher, who stuck out his right foot and deflected the ball in for his first goal of the season.