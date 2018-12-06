Dennis Te Kloese starts work as Galaxy's new general manager

At the top of the to-do list, just behind finding a coach, is finding a way to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who led the team with 22 goals and tied for the lead with 10 assists in his first season in MLS. Ibrahimovic is signed for next season but is deserving of a raise from the $1.5 million he made in 2018, something the Galaxy may not be able to deliver without trading or buying out one of its three designated players, Romain Alessandrini and brothers Gio and Jonathan dos Santos.