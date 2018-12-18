Galaxy welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juninho

Ibrahimovic was second in MLS with 22 goals in his first MLS season and tied for the team league with 10 assists. His deal, which was reported last week but officially announced Tuesday, will make him a designated player and include a sizable raise. But because the Galaxy already have their allotment of three DPs in Romain Alessandrini, Gio dos Santos and his brother Jonathan dos Santos, the team will have to trade, release or restructure the contract of one of those players before the March 2 season opener.