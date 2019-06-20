Timbers eliminate Galaxy in the fifth round of the U.S Open Cup

The Galaxy's Perry Kitchen was credited with an own goal and Brian Fernandez and Sebastian Blanco added first half goals as the Timbers eliminated L.A. in the fifth round of the U.S Open Cup at Providence Park in Portland, Ore.
The Portland Timbers will return to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal round for the second year in a row, after defeating the LA Galaxy 4-0 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday at Providence Park.
Both teams opted to give reserves some playing time, with league games coming up on Saturday. But Portland picked closer to a first-choice lineup, while LA featured nearly a completely new XI from their usual set-up.
The Timbers took the lead midway through the first half, as Brian Fernandez's header off a free kick was nudged into the net for an own goal by Perry Kitchen. Fernandez then got on the board himself six minutes later, cleaning up a poor clearance on the doorstep. Sebastian Blanco then got in on the goals, launching a rocket from downtown just three minutes later.
Defender Jorge Moreira put a capper on the night for the home side, as he scored late to put the game well out of reach. The Galaxy had two very close subsequent scoring chances, but nothing doing for Guillermo Barros Schelotto's group.