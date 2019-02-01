LAFC's Carlos Vela shows why he is a hot commodity in 4-1 victory over Japan's Vissel Kobe

If Vela was in midseason form, Vissel Kobe and its stable of World Cup winners, who are holding their preseason training camp in the U.S. for the first time, was not. Although world champions Andres Iniesta and David Villa of Spain and Germany’s Lukas Podolski were on the field together for the first hour, Vissel Kobe didn’t manage a shot on goal against a makeshift LAFC defense until three minutes after its three stars had been subbed off.