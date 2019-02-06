For LAFC, replacing Benny Feilhaber will require a team effort

“At the back end of your career you’ve got to figure out what your priorities are,” said Bradley, who had a heart-to-heart talk with Feilhaber about his future. “There are guys that I’ve coached that at the end of their career said ‘I have X number of years left and I have to get security for my family. There’s other guys [who] say ‘No, I want to live here.’ So I said give that some thought.