Adama Diomande scores game winner for LAFC in 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City

LAFC, bottled up trying to get the ball out of its own end, turned it over, and Krisztian Nemeth wound up in possession about 10 yards outside the penalty area. After slipping a pass to Johnny Russell on the right flank, Nemeth charged into the center of the box to accept Russell’s soft return feed and knock it between two LAFC defenders and into the far corner of the net for his third goal in as many games.