LAFC remains undefeated with 4-0 rout over D.C. United

The MLS season is just six weeks old, far too early to crown a champion. But it’s not too early for a team to stake a claim to being the league’s best.
And LAFC did that in emphatic fashion Saturday when it administered an old-fashioned beat-down on previously unbeaten D.C. United, winning 4-0 before a sun-splashed crowd of 20,600 at a sold out Audi Field.
What started as a matchup of conference leaders quickly dissolved into a mismatch, one LAFC dominated in every statistical category. It also won the much-hyped individual battle with Diego Rossi scoring three times while Carlos Vela added to his league-leading totals with a goal and an assist.
United captain Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, collected as many red cards as he did shots as United lost for the first time in 11 regular-season games at home.
It should have been worse. Vela was stopped on a penalty-kick try in the 12th minute and three other LAFC shots struck the goal frame.
LAFC (5-0-1) didn’t need much help getting started but United provided some anyway, with Russell Canouse and Frederic Brillant watching a soft back pass go between them, allowing Adama Diomande to pounce on the loose ball and launch Vela on a breakaway up the center of the field. The LAFC captain then pulled up at the top of box and bent a left-footed shot around defender Steven Birnbaum and into the back of the net in the 16th minute.
The goal was Vela’s seventh of the season and just the second Hamid has allowed in five games.
Hamid would be beaten again 11 minutes later, this time by Rossi, who split two defenders and used his left foot to redirect in a low Vela cross from the center of the box. Rossi made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute, this time using his right foot to one-time a feed from Mark-Anthony Kaye over Hamid and into the side netting at the far post.
Any thoughts United (3-1-1) may have had of mounting a comeback evaporated seven minutes into the second half when Rooney was sent off for the first time in his brief MLS career for a rough challenge on Rossi.
Rossi closed out the scoring in the 76th minute, completing the second hat trick in as many weeks for LAFC and giving him six goals on the season. Among MLS players, only Vela has more.
LAFC has a league-leading 19 goals on the season.
About the only bad news on the day for LAFC was the loss of Diomande, who came out with an apparent hamstring injury in the 28th minute.