Megan Rapinoe’s sure-footed determination is powering U.S. in World Cup

“I think we need and want all these games,” Rapinoe said. “When you get into the knockout round, it’s always so much more pressure and so much more tense out there. Everything matters. Every play matters. Every sort of wave of the game is important. So I think kind of halfway through the second half, it was like, ‘We need to take this up a notch.’ There’s quite a few of us that have been there, in these big games and sort of realize these moments, and that experience was really big for us today.”