For chiropractor George Billauer, the soccer stars have aligned

As stories like that have become commonplace, chiropractors have become ubiquitous parts of medical staffs in every sport. Billauer, who grew up playing basketball, has worked not just for the U.S. national soccer team but for both the Galaxy and LAFC, the Philippine soccer federation, Colombian club Atletico Nacional, heavyweight boxers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, both the Dodgers and the NHL’s Kings, and, after the U.S. was eliminated from the last World Cup, he went to Russia with the Mexican team.