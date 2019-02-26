Galaxy’s Ola Kamara pursuing possible transfer to team in China

Five days before the Galaxy’s regular-season opener, forward Ola Kamara skipped training Tuesday to fly to China, where he is pursuing a possible transfer to a Chinese team.
“Ola has expressed to us his interest to pursue options elsewhere,” general manager Dennis te Kloese said.
Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said after training that Kamara’s agent informed the team “two or three weeks ago” Kamara was considering a transfer request.
The Norwegian international, 29, scored 48 times in 90 games with the Galaxy and Columbus Crew the last three seasons. He made $925,000 last season, according to figures released by the MLS players union.