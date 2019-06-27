Megan Rapinoe faces Trump controversy head-on, then moves on

"But I think obviously, entering with a lot of passion, considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good and leaving the game in a better place, leaving the world in a better place, I don’t think that I would want to go and I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform and having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and doesn’t fight for the same things that we fight for.