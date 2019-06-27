Megan Rapinoe faces Trump controversy head-on, then moves on

Megan Rapinoe was calm but not apologetic, facing cameras and TV lights with unflinching grace. Unlike her over-exuberant celebration during a first-round rout of hapless Thailand during the first round of World Cup play, the U.S. team’s co-captain calibrated her emotions perfectly on Thursday in responding to criticism from President Trump about her comments that she would not visit the White House if the team is invited there.
Even before the president had picked up on her words and sent out a flurry of tweets on Wednesday, Rapinoe was scheduled to attend a news conference in advance of the U.S. women’s quarterfinal match against France on Friday. Once seated at the dais in a room packed with media from around the world at Parc des Princes, she faced the controversy directly, as she faces issues in her life and opponents on the field.
“I’ll just address it head-on and then we can get to the soccer questions,” she said of the fuss stirred by video recently released of an interview she said she did months ago. “I stand by the comment that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive [which had preceded the words ‘White House’]. My mom would be very upset about that.
"But I think obviously, entering with a lot of passion, considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good and leaving the game in a better place, leaving the world in a better place, I don’t think that I would want to go and I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform and having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and doesn’t fight for the same things that we fight for.
“I’ll just leave it at that,” she said, before adding she would field only soccer-related questions from then on. She stuck to that, conserving her emotional energy on the eve of a match against a team that has drawn level — or nearly so — with the defending champion Americans and could, in fact end their reign.
Rapinoe, a three-time World Cup participant, is openly gay. She has been a vocal advocate of LBGTQ rights and an equally vocal critic of Trump. In his tweets he initially said Rapinoe “should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” He later added he’d invite the team, win or lose. But scoring star Alex Morgan previously said she would not make the visit, and teammate Ali Krieger added her voice to the mix on Thursday by tweeting support for Rapinoe and saying she’d “sit out” a White House excursion, too.
U.S. coach Jill Ellis has enough to worry about on the field following her team's narrow 2-1 victory over Spain in the round of 16. She’s not worried about how her players will handle this. “I think the personality of our players, I wouldn’t say it’s the norm but it’s part of the makeup of the players. They’re elite people that live on a stage and are always under scrutiny,” Ellis said.
“I think this team has a remarkable focus. I think we all support Megan. She knows that. We know we have each other’s backs in there. For our players there’s only one purpose, one mission that we’re here. Comments, media, whatever, it’s all something we can block out pretty easily. I’m not around all the time, but at the end of the day, on the training ground, in the meeting rooms, the focus has been phenomenal. We’re just generally excited.”
Rapinoe's poise on Thursday was the right way to defuse a hot situation. She downplayed suggestions that the issue will become a distraction for the team, and there’s every reason to believe her. This is a strong-minded group led by mature, seasoned leaders. They have learned to trust themselves and one another, and nothing Rapinoe said will change that. “I’m not worried about the statement in the dressing room. I think we have an incredibly strong dressing room. We’re very open with each other,” she said.
“Obviously, everyone knows who I am. I didn’t make the comments at a press conference here. They were made months ago and just kind of resurfacing. I think if anything, it just fires [teammates] up a little bit more.”
She spoke calmly but with conviction, saving the real fire for Friday.