Women’s World Cup: Samantha Mewis has part in four of 13 goals for U.S.

An alternate on the 2016 Olympic team, Mewis has played 32 games in the 2½ years since, six fewer than former UCLA teammate Abby Dahlkemper, who made her World Cup debut Tuesday as well. Mewis and Dahlkemper, who both play for the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL and became fixtures with the national team at about the same time, have come to lean on one another since their college days.