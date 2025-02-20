Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor lead U.S. to win in SheBelieves Cup opener

U.S. forward Catarina Macario tries to control the ball between Colombia defender Carolina Arias (17) and midfielder Marcela Restrepo, right, during the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday.

Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor scored goals and the United States beat Colombia 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup opener for both teams on Thursday night.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 21 matches since losing to Mexico 2-0 on Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. has outscored its opponents 43-10 in that span with 13 clean sheets after goalkeeper Jane Campbell added another one Thursday.

Macario found the back of the net in the 32nd minute, taking a cross from Yazmeen Ryan in the middle of the box outside the box and firing a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Katherine Tapia.

Sentnor scored the first career international goal in the 60th minute, launching a right-footed shot from above the half-circle and into the upper right net. Sentnor nearly had a second goal in the 74th minute, but her right-footed shot was saved.

Sam Coffey was down on the turf for several minutes after taking a clear attempt from Colombia off the face in the sixth minute. After receiving attention from the trainer, Coffey sprinted to the sidelines before returning in the ninth minute.

Jenna Nighswonger took a corner kick from Lindsey Heaps in the 19th minute and hit one off the crossbar.

The U.S. plays Australia on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., before facing Japan on Feb. 26 in San Diego.

Colombia plays Japan on Sunday in Glendale before facing Australia on Feb. 26 in San Diego. Japan beat Australia 4-0 in the first game of the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday.

