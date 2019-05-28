Soccer! Don't put a wall around Hertha Berlin

Former Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo is expected to join Bruce Arena as technical director for the New England Revolution when he returns from the U-20 World Cup in Poland, where he’s working with the U.S. team. Onalfo was the academy director and coach of USL side Galaxy II under Arena with the Galaxy before taking over the first team when Arena left for the national team after the 2016 season. Arena was named coach and general manager of the Revolution earlier this month….After playing in 12 games for two teams, former LAFC midfielder Benny Feilhaber finally got his first win of the season Sunday when Sporting Kansas City beat Seattle. Feilhaber left LAFC for Colorado as a free agent last winter and played in nine games for the Rapids, who went 0-7-2. Less than two weeks after trading Feilhaber to Kansas City, Colorado won consecutive games for the first time since last August while Sporting lost and tied in Feilhaber’s first two appearances, running the midfielder’s personal winless streak to 14 games dating to October. Feilhaber started and played 75 minutes Sunday.