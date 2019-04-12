Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

La Liga: Huesca first taste of top-flight soccer is likely to end with relegation next month so the final seven games will be all about building memories. And nothing’s likely to top what happens Saturday when Messi leads Barcelona’s into the city’s tiny 7,600-seat stadium for the first time in a league game (BeIN Sports, 7 a.m. PT). Huesca’s entire club budget is about $10 million less than Messi alone gets from Barcelona, which pounded Huesca 8-2 in the teams’ first meeting this season. Huesca is winless in its last five and entered the weekend at the bottom of the La Liga table, seven points away from relegation safety. The team’s 35 goals in league play are just two more than Messi has scored by himself.