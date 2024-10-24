Advertisement
NFL Week 8 picks: Rams seek first winning streak as Vikings come to town on short week

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 10-5 (.667); season 66-41 (.617). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 10-5 (.667); season 59-47-1 (.557). Times Pacific. TV channels are Los Angeles local.

VIKINGS (5-1) AT RAMS (2-4)

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp walks on the field with his helmet off.
The Rams will be happy to have star receiver Cooper Kupp back to face the Vikings.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Channel 11, Prime Video

Line: Vikings by 3. O/U: 48½.

The Rams are playing well on defense and they’re getting Cooper Kupp back. What’s more, the Vikings are crossing two time zones on a short week. Still, Minnesota has more firepower and should have the edge.

Pick: Vikings 27, Rams 23

EAGLES (4-2) AT BENGALS (3-4)

The Eagles' Saquon Barkley runs with the football.
The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley will test the Bengals’ run defense.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Bengals by 2½. O/U: 47½.

Both teams have won three of four. The Bengals are ranked 27th in run defense, and that’s a concern with the way Saquon Barkley is moving it on the ground. Figures to be close, but Eagles kick a field goal to win.

Pick: Eagles 23, Bengals 21

RAVENS (5-2) AT BROWNS (1-6)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson readies to pass.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson has the Ravens offense rolling.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Ravens by 9½. O/U: 43½.

Never good to lose your starting quarterback no matter who’s behind him, so the Browns are in a tough spot against the swarming Ravens. Baltimore uses a balanced attack to dictate the pace of this matchup.

Pick: Ravens 24, Browns 13

TITANS (1-5) AT LIONS (5-1)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown pass.
Quarterback Jared Goff (16) has been on a hot streak for the Lions. He completed every pass in the first half last week.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 10½. O/U: 45½.

The Titans have scored 17 or fewer in all but one of their games. The Lions are scoring like crazy, making up for the huge loss of Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive front. Detroit wins the games it should win.

Pick: Lions 31, Titans 14

COLTS (4-3) AT TEXANS (5-2)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) aims to rebound from a sub-par performance in Green Bay last week.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Texans by 5½. O/U: 46½.

The Texans lost at Green Bay by two, but C.J. Stroud had a terrible game. He’s in line for a bounce-back performance. Figures to be somewhat close between AFC South rivals, after Texans beat Colts in opener by two.

Pick: Texans 27, Colts 21

PACKERS (5-2) AT JAGUARS (2-5)

Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws against the Vikings.
Quarterback Jordan Love (10) led the Packers to a big win over the Texans last week.
(Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Packers by 4½. O/U: 48½.

After a lackluster two quarters, the Jaguars got their aggressions out in the second half against New England. Still, they’re not at the consistent level of Green Bay, which has won five of six.

Pick: Packers 28, Jaguars 23

CARDINALS (3-4) AT DOLPHINS (2-4)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws during practice.
If quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns this week, that would be a big boost for the struggling Dolphins.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Dolphins by 3. O/U: 46½.

The Dolphins are expecting to get Tua Tagovailoa back, and that could make a big difference after wandering through a quarterback wasteland. With uncertainty looming, I like the Cardinals in a close one.

Pick: Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21

JETS (2-5) AT PATRIOTS (1-6)

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs a route against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This will be the second week Davante Adams (17) works with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets since a trade with the Raiders.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jets by 7. O/U: 41½.

The Jets had to feel pretty good in Week 3 when they smoked the Patriots 24-3. Little did Gang Green know, they’d lose their next four games and their head coach. Two pretty bad teams. New England is worse.

Pick: Jets 24, Patriots 14

FALCONS (4-3) AT BUCCANEERS (4-3)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) readies to throws.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins led the Falcons over the Buccaneers in overtime when the NFC South teams met earlier this month.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 2½. O/U: 45½.

Atlanta won the first game between these teams in overtime, but everything went wrong for the Buccaneers down the stretch. Tampa Bay evens the score in front of a home crowd.

Pick: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 24

SAINTS (2-5) AT CHARGERS (3-3)

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) shrugs to the bench after a play.
Injuries have left rookie Spencer Rattler (18) as the Saints starting quarterback.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: Channel 11

Line: Chargers by 7½. O/U: 39½.

The injured and dispirited Saints have lost five in a row. Spencer Rattler isn’t likely to roll into Los Angeles and beat the Chargers, who are slowly starting to gel as a team under Jim Harbaugh.

Pick: Chargers 21, Saints 10

BILLS (5-2) AT SEAHAWKS (4-3)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) catches a pass during practice.
The Bills added sure hands with the acquisition of receiver Amari Cooper (18).
(Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bills by 3. O/U: 47½.

The Bills can run it well and Amari Cooper has a chance to transform the passing offense. Josh Allen is doing an excellent job of protecting the ball. The Bills’ corners are strong and won’t have DK Metcalf to worry about.

Pick: Bills 27, Seahawks 23

CHIEFS (6-0) AT RAIDERS (2-5)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the only undefeated team in the NFL.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Chiefs by 9½. O/U: 41½.

The Chiefs are banged up at receiver and corner, so that could be a bit of an issue. But the Raiders are a mess at quarterback and couldn’t get anything going against the Rams. Kansas City rolls.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Raiders 14

BEARS (4-2) AT COMMANDERS (5-2)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs against the Carolina Panthers.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) was the top pick of the NFL draft last spring.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bears by 1½. O/U: 43½.

Rookies picked No. 1 and 2 square off, assuming Jayden Daniels can bounce back from his rib injury for the Commanders. Could be a lot of scoring in this matchup. Home team gets the edge.

Pick: Commanders 31, Bears 28

PANTHERS (1-6) AT BRONCOS (4-3)

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs away from Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0).
Quarterback Bo Nix’s ability to run has been a boost to the Broncos’ offense.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Broncos by 8½. O/U: 43½.

Denver can play defense. The Panthers don’t like teams that can play defense. Carolina has been on the wrong end of a lot of blowouts this season. And Denver quarterback Bo Nix can make plays with his feet too.

Pick: Broncos 27, Panthers 13

COWBOYS (3-3) AT 49ERS (3-4)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons looks into the stands before a game.
Getting linebacker Micah Parsons back from injury would help the struggling Cowboys defense.
(Gareth Patterson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4

Line: 49ers by 4½. O/U: 46½.

Two disappointing teams. Maybe Micah Parsons comes back. Maybe Christian McCaffrey comes back. Regardless, San Francisco has the edge at home and should be able to hang on to win.

Pick: 49ers 28, Cowboys 24

GIANTS (2-5) AT STEELERS (5-2)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass.
Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson made his first start of the season last week, a win over the Jets, after being sidelined with a calf injury.
(Matt Freed / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ESPN

Line: Steelers by 6½. O/U: 36½.

Russell Wilson gave the Steelers a big boost last Sunday, whereas Daniel Jones was benched at the end of a 28-3 loss to Philadelphia. Go with the hot hand and the Steelers in prime time.

Pick: Steelers 24, Giants 14

SportsRamsChargers
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

