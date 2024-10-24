NFL Week 8 picks: Rams seek first winning streak as Vikings come to town on short week

Quarterback Jared Goff (16) has been on a hot streak for the Lions. He completed every pass in the first half last week. (David Dermer / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 10½. O/U: 45½.

The Titans have scored 17 or fewer in all but one of their games. The Lions are scoring like crazy, making up for the huge loss of Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive front. Detroit wins the games it should win.

Pick: Lions 31, Titans 14