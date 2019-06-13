Galaxy on road, LAFC at home for U.S. Open Cup round of 16

The Galaxy will be on the road for the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 16 when they play the Timbers in Portland, Ore., at 8 p.m. Wednesday while LAFC will host the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. June 20.
LAFC advanced to the round of 16 with a 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake while the Galaxy beat the Orange County Football Club by the same score.
The U.S. Open Cup, first played in 1914, is the oldest ongoing soccer competition in the country.
The round of 16 opens play at 4 p.m. PDT Tuesday when the Columbus Crew host the Atlanta United/Charleston Battery winner and the Houston Dynamo host Minnesota United.
It continues Wednesday with New York City FC at D.C. United (4 p.m. PDT), the New England Revolution at Orlando City SC (4:30 p.m. PDT), FC Cincinnati at St. Louis FC, and New Mexico United at FC Dallas at a time to be determined.
While most of the team are from MLS, New Mexico United, St. Louis FC and the Charleston Battery are from the second-division USLC.
U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals will be played July 10, the semifinals are set for Aug. 7 and the championship game will be played Aug. 27 or 28. The draw to determine semifinal hosts will take place July 11.