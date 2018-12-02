Gregg Berhalter 'the right man' U.S. Soccer was seeking to lead national team

Filling the position, which had been open since Bruce Arena stepped down in October 2017 following a failed World Cup qualifying campaign, was Earnie Stewart’s top priority when he took over as general manager of the national team in August. And though Stewart -- who was assisted by Nico Romeijn, U.S. Soccer’s chief sport development officer, and Ryan Mooney, the chief soccer officer – considered 33 candidates and talked to 11, the search started and ended with Berhalter, a former Galaxy player and assistant coach who has spent the last five seasons as the manager and sporting director of the Columbus Crew.