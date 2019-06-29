Playing the hosts — and beating them — is a dream for U.S. women's soccer team

With her two goals Friday and her four in two elimination-stage games, Megan Rapinoe has been directly involved in 14 goals in 16 appearances (eight goals, six assists) in her three Women’s World Cups. And the U.S. hasn’t lost game in which Rapinoe has scored since a 2014 game in Brazil. … The game Friday was Ellis’ 125th as U.S. coach, breaking a tie with April Heinrichs for most in U.S. history. The win was the 100th of her career; the late Tony DiCicco had 105.