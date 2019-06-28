Women’s World Cup: U.S. leads France 1-0 at halftime

The U.S. goes into the half leading its Women’s World Cup quarterfinal with France 1-0 on a free-kick goal from Megan Rapinoe in the fifth minute.
But it also goes into the intermission with concerns about Alex Morgan, who has finished just one game in this tournament and appeared to take a knock midway through the opening 45 minutes. She sat on the field during the hydration break and was attended to by trainers but stayed in the game.
I’m sure she’ll get a good look from the doctors at halftime.
The French have swung the possession battle in their favor; the shots are equal at 5-5. But the French have put none of those tries on target while the U.S. have put three on frame.
The U.S. technical area has remained empty for most of the first half, with coach Jill Ellis and her assistants staying on the bench.
But French manager Corinne Diacre, wearing dark pants and gray jacket over a white blouse and white athletic shoes, has stood alone, mostly quiet with her arms fold across her chest or with her hands clasped behind her back, in the center of the coach’s box in front of the French dugout.
The physical play continues with U.S. midfielder Kelley O’Hara blindsiding Amel Majri in the 39th minute when the French defender turned to head up field.
Tobin Heath for the most part has been invisible in the U.S. attack, which has gone up the left side behind Rapinoe and Morgan.
Injury scare for Alex Morgan
In the 30th minute, U.S. captain Alex Morgan looks to be in some distress. She hasn’t played a full game since the opener, when she scored five goals and had three assists in a 13-0 win over Thailand. She then sat out the second game, came out with an injury at halftime in the group-stage final and exited after 85 physical minutes in the round-of-16 game.
After being attended to on the field during a hydration break, Morgan dashes back on the field. We’ll see how long she can go.
It’s getting physical now. Megan Rapinoe just got rough with France’s Kadidiatou Diani and French captain Amandine Henry threw a hard shoulder into Alex Morgan.
U.S. leads 1-0 in the 33rd minute.
Kevin Baxter | 12:35 p.m.
Protecting the lead
The U.S., leading 1-0 after 25 minutes, has never trailed in this Women’s World Cup, scoring goals in the first five minutes in two of its five games. That includes Megan Rapinoe’s free-kick goal in this quarterfinal with France.
The U.S. back four, usually active in the attack, is staying home against France to protect the 1-0 lead. And so far it’s working: what shots France has gotten off have been blocked by center backs Abby Dahlkemper and Becky Sauerbrunn. Keeper Alyssa Naeher hasn’t had to make a save in the first 25 minutes.
The U.S. has a comfortable 55-45 edge in time of possession.
Kevin Baxter | 12:25 p.m.
Making things happen
U.S. leads 1-0 after 15 minutes. Megan Rapinoe not only scored the U.S. goal, but she set up the play that made it happen. When the ball went out for a U.S. throw-in, Rapinoe motioned for the ball girl to give her for a quick restart. She then threw in ahead for Alex Morgan, who was outrunning French defender Griedge Mbock Bathy toward the penalty area.
Mbock Bathy had no choice but to reach out and grab Morgan, who went down easily, resulting in the yellow card and free kick. French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi never saw Rapinoe’s low drive into traffic from the left wing and the ball somehow got through a half-dozen players before hitting the side netting on the right side.
Bouhaddi has been called on to make two saves in the first 15 minutes, on Julie Ertz and Morgan. Netiher was particularly challenging. France hasn’t tested Alyssa Naeher yet.
Kevin Baxter | 12:15 p.m.
Megan Rapinoe gives U.S. 1-0 lead
Goal Megan Rapinoe in the fifth minute!
French defender Griedge Mbock Bathy was given a yellow card for pulling down Alex Morgan on the edge of the box, setting up a free kick from left wing. Rapinoe’s low drive into traffic just eluded teammate Julie Ertz and went through the legs of French midfielder Amandine Henry to give the U.S. the early lead.
Kevin Baxter | 12:05 p.m.
Here we go
And we are underway in Paris!
The top-ranked and unbeaten U.S. women’s national team is taking on No. 4 France in a Women’s World Cup quarterfinal.
The U.S. hasn’t lost a Women’s Cup game since 2011. They’ve lost just one game, period, in 23 months. That came to France, in France, in January.
The U.S. is wearing white uniforms with red and blue trim and blue numbers, the same kit it wore in the win over Spain in the round of 16. Goalie Alyssa Naeher is in all yellow.
The 12 U.S. subs came out before either team and stood side-by-side on the touchline, waiting for the anthems.
France is wearing dark blue tops with red and white numerals over blue shorts. Its keeper, Sarah Bouhaddi, is in all red. France’s substitutes remained in their dugout until the anthems before moving out to stand just in front of their bench.
The crowd was wayyyy louder for La Marseillaise. Before the opener, the crowd singing the anthem moved many French players to tears.
The temperature is 83 degrees at the 9 p.m. local kickoff. It is forecast to drop about 8 degrees during the game.
Kevin Baxter | noon
Attendance
The largest attendance through the first 45 games of the Women’s World Cup was the pro-U.S. crowd of 45,594 that showed up at Parc des Princes for the Americans’ group-stage win over Chile. The second-largest was the pro-France crowd of 45,261 that showed up at Parc des Princes for the opener between France and South Korea.
Friday’s crowd will likely top both and early estimates, based on ticket distribution, is it will fall about 3 to 1 in favor of France.
France also leads in the number of government dignitaries expected. According to the early VIP list distributed by FIFA, the French will be represented by Édouard Philippe, the prime minister; by Roxana Maracineanu, the minister of sports; by Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris; and by senator Céline Boulay-Esperonnier.
Former president Nicolas Sarkozy was also on the list.
The top-ranking U.S. government officials expected to attend were Andriy Koropecky of the U.S. embassy in Paris and Tamar Donovan from the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. U.S. ambassador Jamie McCourt, who attended the Chile game earlier this month, was not scheduled to attend Friday’s game.
Kevin Baxter | 11:35 a.m.
The rosters
A slight surprise to the U.S. women’s national team’s lineup for its Women’s World Cup quarterfinal with France: Alyssa Naeher is back in goal behind a defensive four of Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O’Hara. The midfield, which will be key to the game today, is Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz and Sam Mewis, while Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are the forwards.
Morgan will wear the captain’s armband. The surprise is Mewis, who is in for Lindsey Horan. Mewis is two inches taller than Horan at 5-foot-11, and the U.S. will likely use Mewis and Julie Ertz, who is good in the air, to mark France’s Wendie Renard on set pieces. Renard is the tallest player in the tournament at 6-1.
France will start Sarah Bouhaddi in goal. Renard, Marion Torrent, Amel Majri and Griedge Mbock Bathy are the defenders. Elise Bussaglia, Gaetane Thiney and captain Amandine Henry are in the midfield with Kadidiatou Diani, Valerie Gauvin and Eugenie Le Sommer up front.
Six of the starters play their club soccer for Olympique Lyonnais, which is both a blessing and a curse, according to French coach Corinne Diacre. It’s a blessing because the players come to the national team with chemistry and a habit of success: Lyon has won the last four Champions League titles. But it’s also a curse because this year’s Champions League final was played May 18, meaning the players went straight from their lengthy club season into the national team training camp without a break.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon Pacific time. Check back here for live updates, score and analysis.
Kevin Baxter | 11:07 a.m.