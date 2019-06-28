Women’s World Cup: U.S. leads France 1-0 at halftime

Six of the starters play their club soccer for Olympique Lyonnais, which is both a blessing and a curse, according to French coach Corinne Diacre. It’s a blessing because the players come to the national team with chemistry and a habit of success: Lyon has won the last four Champions League titles. But it’s also a curse because this year’s Champions League final was played May 18, meaning the players went straight from their lengthy club season into the national team training camp without a break.