Tears of joy for Sebastian Lletget after leading U.S. to victory over Costa Rica

How many of them will be invited back for Berhalter’s next camp in March is uncertain. While some of the newcomers were impressive at times — including Chicago Fire forward Djordje Mihailovic and San Jose Earthquakes defender Nick Lima, who both played in their second game for the national team Saturday — they’re likely to be pushed out by European-based players such as Christian Pulisic, John Brooks, Bobby Woods and Tyler Adams, who will be eligible for call-ups in the spring. That’s something Berhalter and his staff accounted for in rolling out their new philosophy.